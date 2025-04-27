Worker welfare at sea under spotlight

[File Photo]

The welfare of foreign and local workers on vessels operating in Fiji waters came under scrutiny.

Oversight, according to the Employment Minister Agni Deo-Singh, is handled by the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

Singh said MSAF was responsible for monitoring the treatment of foreign workers on foreign vessels, responding to concerns over labour standard violations.

He said the Ministry collaborated with MSAF to conduct joint inspections when complaints arose.

“It’s not an easy one; it is precarious work, and they are out there in the sea on foreign-registered ships and vessels, and we are still navigating as to how we can best address that issue.”

Singh also said efforts were underway to establish a Fisheries Union through the Fiji Trade Union Congress and its affiliates.

The International Labour Organization was assisting in strengthening labour protections in the fisheries sector, aiming to safeguard local fishermen working on both local and foreign vessels.

The Minister confirmed that complaints about the mistreatment of Bangladeshi workers on a cane farm in Labasa had been received.

He said the investigation report was now with the Director of Labour Standards, who would determine any necessary action based on the findings.

Singh added that improving working conditions across all sectors, especially those involving vulnerable migrant and local workers, remained a critical priority.

