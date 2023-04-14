Women’s economic empowerment crucial: Tabuya

Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya

Women’s economic empowerment is crucial for the sustainable and inclusive growth of our country.

Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya, stated this at the opening of the Women’s Economic Empowerment High Level Consultation.

Tabuya says women have been disproportionately affected by various global and local issues, with many losing their jobs and struggling to provide for their families.

Article continues after advertisement

The minister says the outcomes from the workshop will also be presented at the upcoming National Economic Summit in 2023.

Present at the event were close to 60 women from different organizations who will take the lead and be the drivers of change.