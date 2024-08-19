Women of Cicia launch five-year plan

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Women of Cicia Island in Lau have been reminded to remain committed to their organization and staying true to their calling on the island.

Speaking to the women at the closing of the two days of the of the Cicia Women’s Expo, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu, says they have a lot of potential, especially through their involvement in agriculture.

He has called on the women to continue to work hard and explore avenues that will enable them to raise the standard of living and help in alleviating poverty in the villages, communities, and in their respective families.

The women of the Cicia Women’s Network also launched their five-year Strategic Development Plan and handed over an official copy to the Minister.

They generated around $29,000 in the two days that they had been showcasing and selling their handicrafts as well as traditional artifacts, mats, masi, and virgin coconut oil.