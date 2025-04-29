Women key to water decisions: Ro Filipe

Involving women in village discussions, particularly on key issues like water management is critical

This has been highlighted by Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau while speaking during Climate Resilience Pathways: Water Security & WASH in Asia-Pacific Suva Conference.

Ro Filipe acknowledged the growing focus on gender equity, disability, and social inclusion and highlighted its inclusion in development discussions.

He adds that women’s participation is essential for effective decision-making, especially on matters that directly affect household and community life.

“I’ve stressed to most of our villages to include women in all the discussion, because a lot of the Talanoa in our village halls are mostly men. But when we discuss water, I’ve emphasized in the province that we must include women because they are the ones who manage water in the home.”

Ro Filipe also highlighted the need to prioritize the water-energy nexus in future development programs

USP Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia adds that the conference is expected to be used as a platform to exchange ideas and exchange research data moving forward.

Professor Ahluwalia says that we must harness this rich traditional knowledge alongside contemporary scientific methods to inform policy and practice, ensuring that our researchers are rooted in both scientific rigor and local wisdom.

