Women in Agriculture commended for invaluable contribution

Fifteen women in the agriculture sector, spanning livestock and crop farming, were recognized at the National Women in Agriculture Awards for their invaluable contributions to the country’s agricultural growth.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu acknowledged the awardees and all women involved in the agriculture sector.

He emphasized that these women are not just participants but innovators and trailblazers, blending traditional methods with modern approaches.

Rayalu pointed out that women’s contributions are often overlooked despite their significant role in breaking barriers, creating employment, driving rural growth, and enhancing food security.

However, challenges remain, particularly in accessing technology and market support.



“Gender bias and cultural norms still exist,” Rayalu noted, adding that the government remains committed to empowering women in agriculture.”

He highlighted their active efforts through the development of a current policy, a strategic development plan, and a gender-focused policy in agriculture, all aimed at providing a safe and supportive space for women in the sector.

