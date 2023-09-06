Women drive safer food and stronger communities

[Photo: Supplied]

Female market vendors took part in a food safety training to establish a link between food safety, security, and their role in contributing to economic development.

The training, a first-of-its-kind in Fiji, was successfully rolled out by the Markets for Change Project in collaboration with the Suva City Council and 20 vendors at the Suva Municipal Market.

As most vendors in Suva are women, the training marked a significant milestone emphasizing the important role they play for their communities and people living and working in the capital city.

Article continues after advertisement

The vendors gained crucial insights into food safety, hygiene practices, and hands-on skills for handling, storing, and selling food at the Market.

Participants also gained knowledge on the Food Safety Act 2003 and Food Safety Regulations 2009, ensuring they’re well-versed with the requirements.

The Markets for Change project promotes gender equality through the economic empowerment of women vendors in Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.