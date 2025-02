[File Photo]

A woman who was arrested during a drug raid in Sakoca, Nasinu, last week will be produced in the Magistrates Court again tomorrow.

The 31-year-old woman is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

She was remanded in custody to make a formal bail application.

