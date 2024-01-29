Woman charged for alleged rape of daughter

A 45-year-old woman will be produced at the Savusavu Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly raping her nine-year-old daughter.

Police say the alleged incident occurred on three different occasions during the months of December 2023 and earlier this month at their home.

It says following the third incident, the victim sought help from a taxi driver who took her to the Savusavu Police Station where the matter was reported.

The accused has been charged with three counts of rape and a fourth count of sexual assault.