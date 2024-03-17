West and North red zones for flooding

The flooding in Rakiraki today [Source: Fiji NDMO/Facebook]

Disaster Management Minister, Sakiasi Ditoka says the National Disaster Management Office is closely monitoring the current situation in the Western and Northern Divisions.

Ditoka says following consultations with the Fiji Meteorological Service last night, they can confirm that two divisions identified as ‘red zones’ for flooding are West and the North.

Ditoka says rain has eased in most parts of the Western Division while in other parts it is expected to ease from tonight of early tomorrow.

However, Ditoka warns that we cannot be complacent in our preparations, as Fiji Met has forecasted another looming low-pressure system that is expected to affect the group from next week.



The flooding in Rakiraki today [Source: Fiji NDMO/Facebook]

He stresses we are not out of the woods yet.

Ditoka says with the updates received from the four divisional commissioners, they can confirm that major flooding was only recorded in the Western Division overnight, particularly in Nadi, Ba and Rakiraki.

He adds that observations have indicated that flooding in these areas worsened during high tide, while the majority of the area which were also flooded were low-lying communities.

As of midday, Ditoka says the National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko has confirmed that approximately 12 evacuation centers are presently open in the West, providing shelter to more than 230 evacuees from 55 households, within the provinces of Nadroga and Ba.

Some of the centers that were opened last night closed early this morning as families safely returned home once floodwaters receded.

Ditoka says overnight the NDMO had also been working closely with the Fiji Police Force to monitor the water levels at major rivers and roads, bridges and walkways.

He says they can confirm that there have been no reports of injury or casualty.