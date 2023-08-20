We are not the cause of the problem: PM Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

This morning, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reiterated that the origins of global warming cannot be attributed to Pacific Islanders.

He delivered this message during the commencement of the Pacific Small Islands Developing States High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change in Suva.

Emphasizing the disproportionate burden borne by the Pacific, Rabuka highlighted the region’s vulnerability to climate hazards.

Furthermore, he recognized the expanding reach of the consequences stemming from environmental shifts.

“The intergovernmental panel on climate change confirms that every region is highly vulnerable. It says there is a rarely closing window of opportunity to achieve a secured future for all those affected.”

Rabuka emphasizes that the absence of action mirrors a different crisis—one of morality.

According to the Prime Minister, major economies must expedite their transition away from fossil fuels.

He asserts the importance of adopting clean energy and reducing carbon emissions.