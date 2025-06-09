We are not passive bystanders, Manele tells leaders

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Pacific leaders have acknowledged the increasing geopolitical influence in the region.

Pacific Islands Forum Chair Jeremiah Manele and PIF Secretary-General Baron Waqa both highlighted this at the opening of the leaders’ meeting this morning.

Manele says the world is changing fast, and competition among powerful interests is intensifying.

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed that the Pacific must never be seen as a playing arena for others.

“We are not passive bystanders, we are nations bound by shared values and the Pacific way.”

Manele adds that the theme, “Unity Together,” is a resounding call for a renewed commitment to deepened regionalism.

Secretary-General Baron Waqa says that, apart from geopolitical competition, climate change is also intensifying, along with social pressures that weigh heavily on Pacific peoples.

He urged the leaders to be attentive to the agenda, which will address many issues affecting the Pacific, from security and climate to ocean prosperity and the renewed vow for regional architecture.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.