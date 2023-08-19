We are indigenous to our own land: Banaban

[Source: ICAAD]

Rabi Island Community Hub believes that the question of identity and the crisis of belonging are the main issues surrounding the ongoing “Vulagi” discussion.

Founder Itinterunga Rae says in the context of Banaban migration, many have intermarried with indigenous people, with children and descendants now entitled to be called Fijians, but those who are not should never take away the right to be indigenous to their original land and not Rabi Island.

Rae says that as a Banaban descendant from the migration that happened 77 years ago, he is still proud to be indigenous to the land of Banaba.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know, we acknowledge that we are indigenous to our ancestral land, which is located 2000 kilometers away in modern day Kiribati, and that is the concept that we will never take away anyone else’s right to be an indigenous person on his or her own land because we acknowledge that we all come from our own island home.”

He says that in terms of the law and the fact that Banaban are Fijian citizens, they still take pride in being indigenous to their own land while also embracing the fact that they are now Fijian citizens.