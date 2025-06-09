Water Authority tackles losses in Korovou

The Water Authority of Fiji has identified significant non-revenue water in Korovou, with leakages, burst pipes, and illegal disconnections contributing to the issue.

Chief Executive Seru Soderberg revealed this while making submissions to the Standing Committee on Natural Resources.

He says these factors are driving the current non-revenue water rate to 51 percent.

The Authority is now actively implementing measures to reduce water losses to more manageable levels.

“We use the National Development Plan as the guiding document to make sure that we are investing in the right areas to ensure access to clean water and sanitation by all Fijians.”

Soderberg adds that their efforts are also guided by the Water Sector Strategy 2050, which sets long-term targets for improving water security and efficiency.

