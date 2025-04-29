Walesi Report still with FICAC

The Walesi PTE Limited report is still with the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

The report was handed over to FICAC four months ago and according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communication Manoa Kamikamica investigation is still underway.

The report was submitted last December following a Special Audit Report from the Auditor General.

The audit revealed that the previous government spent $123.6 million on the Digital Terrestrial Television Project and the operations of Walesi between 2015 and 2022.

