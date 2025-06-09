Strong start for Team Fiji athletics

Fiji’s 4x400m relay team celebrates after finishing first: Sesenieli, Heleina, Melania, and Adi Ceva. [Photo Credit: Oceania Athletics]

Team Fiji had a strong start at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau, winning several medals on day one.

The women’s and men’s 4x400m relay teams both took gold medals, making a great opening statement.

Glen Finau earned silver in the men’s hammer throw.

Long jumpers David Raibiriki and Sereana Viriviri both added silver medals for Fiji. Loata Lewageena grabbed bronze in the women’s javelin.

Para-athlete Jimi Onoitoro also brought home a bronze in the ambulant 100m race.

With these early successes, Team Fiji is off to a promising start in the games.

