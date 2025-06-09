Flying Fijians ready to take on Wallabies

From left: Tevita Ikanivere, Ilaisa Droasese and Samuel Matavesi. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are gearing up for their first Test match of the year against Australia.

Head Coach Mick Byrne is confident his forwards will stand strong in the clash. He says the team selected is the best available right now.

“Even if it’s our first test, I’ll be guessing they are our number one combination at the moment. They’ve trained very well, they give us good flexibility, Lekima is a great lineout option and Bill is a big carrier and we’ve seen all the damage he’s done up north. Also, Elia is a beast on and off the ball so I’m really looking forward to that combination stepping out on Sunday.”

Captain Tevita Ikanivere will lead the pack from hooker, supported by Eroni Mawi and Peni Ravai in the front row.

The second row features Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua, while Lekima Tagitagivalu, Elia Canakaivata, and Viliame Mata make up the back row.

Byrne believes this combination will give Fiji a tough fight.

Fiji and Australia have met 23 times in Tests. Australia leads with 19 wins, Fiji has won three, and one match was a draw.

Despite this, Fiji’s recent form shows they have grown stronger and more skilled, setting up a thrilling contest.

