Fatal crash in Lautoka

A man is dead after being hit by a reversing truck in Tore settlement, Lautoka on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim was fitting an excavator bucket when the truck, driven by a 44-year-old man, allegedly reversed into him.

He was rushed to Lautoka Hospital, where medical staff confirmed his death.

A post-mortem will be carried out as police continue their investigation.

The driver will be brought in for questioning.

