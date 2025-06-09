Engineering services consolidated under one roof

Customers interact with staff at the newly opened Vision Engineering Solutions showroom in Suva. The facility brings together air conditioning, electrical and solar services under one roof

Fijians can now access solar, electrical and air conditioning solutions under one roof, thanks to Vision Engineering Solutions brand new showroom which opened in Samabula recently.

The facility operates under Vision Commercial, a division of Vision Investments Limited and brings together sales, technical expertise and customer support at a single site.

Senior Commercial Manager Rajneel Kishor said the new space gives customers more direct access to services and products.

“Yes, it’s a milestone achievement for Vision Commercial. And opening the Vision Engineering showroom, which is a division of Vision Commercial, customers can expect, you know, a wide range of aircon, electrical and solar energy services from the showroom we’ve just launched today.”



Vision Senior Commercial Manager Rajneel Kishor

Kishor added that the showroom features renowned brands such as LG, Hisense, Caba and Schneider.

“Not only that, we furthermore provide air conditioning services through renowned brands such as LG, Hisense – a complete solution for air conditioning, whereby you can get in touch with any of our sales team to get the solution, which basically will be provided through our own team in terms of installation, commissioning and after-sales service.”

Manager Engineering Krishneel Chand said the operation has grown steadily from a small team into a full technical unit offering a range of services.

Vision Manager Engineering Krishneel Chand

“We just started with three people doing AC installation and now we have a dedicated team of engineers, a CCTV engineer, air conditioning engineer, electrical engineer and audio engineer. We are the power pack house that offer all range of services. If any inquiry comes in, we are more open to explore and assist in any way we can.”

Chand said the company also provides thermography, energy audits, commercial HVAC systems for resorts and hotels and CCTV systems under its own brand, Swann.

Vision Engineering Solutions’ new showroom at Shop 10, Sharma Complex, Lakeba Street, Suva, where customers can access a range of engineering services under one roof.

For many households, affordability remains a key concern. Team Leader Rihanna Khan said hire purchase is available, but not everyone is aware of it.

Vision Energy Solutions Team Lead Rihanna Khan

“Customers can inquire on the steps for hire purchase, even get a quote and have it processed at the nearest Courts retail branches or directly here in the showroom as well.”

Support is available in-store and also through Vision’s sales network for those unable to visit physically.

