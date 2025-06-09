PM calls on diaspora to power national growth

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The Fijian diaspora’s crucial role in national development and economic growth remains a key focus for the government.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reiterated this during his meeting with overseas Fijians in Canberra to discuss progress on national plans and deepen engagement.

He again stated that remittances from the diaspora are a lifeline for many families and a major driver of Fiji’s economy.

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Rabuka stressed the government’s commitment to involving the diaspora beyond sending money, encouraging knowledge sharing, advocacy, and investment.

He called on overseas Fijians to actively contribute ideas and funds to support Fiji’s future growth.

The meeting also provided updates from Ministers on Fiji’s efforts against drugs, policing, trade, immigration and security partnerships.

