Gold for Rainibogi and Tolu

Tolu Young delivered swimming’s seventh gold medal at the Palau Mini Games in the men’s 50-meter freestyle.

His teammate and cousin from Nagigi village in Savusavu, Hansel McCaig, settled for silver.

It was a different story at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in 2023 where McCaig won gold and Young took home silver in the 50m freestyle.

Weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi managed to win gold for Fiji in the men’s 110kg category.

He finished first in the snatch lifting 160kg and setting a new Mini Games record.

However, due to injury, he wasn’t able to follow up with a golden clean and jerk lift as his best was 196kg.

Following that lift, he fell to the canvas because of a severe injury.

The 2023 Fiji Sportsman of the Year had just recovered from a serious injury before going to the Games.

Rainibogi collected a bronze in the clean and jerk and silver for his total lift of 356kg.

Our Va’a team finished second with a silver in the V6 24km marathon open women while the men won bronze in the same event

Team Fiji remains fourth on the medal tally after day five.

Fiji has collected 13 gold, 19 silver, and 17 bronze medals after four days of competition.

