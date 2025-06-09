Illegal yacht berthing raises border security concerns in Cakaudrove

Illegal berthing of yachts and abandoned vessels has emerged as a serious security concern in the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting.

Naweni District representative Eparama Dame highlighted that this issue is increasingly linked to drug trafficking and weapons smuggling, with no proper border oversight.

“This is getting out of control,” he said.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s becoming common across Cakaudrove waters, and villages are deeply worried due to the rise in drug cases and illegal activities in Fiji’s waters.”

Dame pointed to the Salt Lake area, where several yachts have been berthed for years, and attempts to clarify their legal status with immigration authorities were met with references to bills and outdated laws from the previous government, which allowed yachts to anchor freely in any Fiji waters.

He stressed the need to review immigration laws, especially for rural and maritime communities vulnerable to these threats.

In response, Assistant Minister Rakuita Vakalalabure acknowledged the concerns and committed to investigating the issue further.

“With respect to the bill, I’m not exactly sure which one he’s referring to, It could be the one from the previous government that allowed open berthing since the foreshore and sea belong to the government. It might be related to the Surfing Act but I’ll need to confirm.”

Meanwhile, similar illegal yacht berthing incidents have also been reported in Bua and Macuata waters. Villagers are continuing to alert police and provincial authorities whenever suspicious vessels are seen.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.