Elder crushes 9 records in golden sweep at Pacific Mini Games

Nehemiah Elder

History was made on the weightlifting stage at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau as teenage sensation Nehemiah Elder delivered one of the most dominant performances of the competition, rewriting records and redefining limits in the Men’s 88kg and 94kg category.

The youngest lifter in a stacked field that included competitors from both categories, Elder proved age is just a number as he powered through a phenomenal session that saw him claim three gold medals and obliterate nine records in the process.

In the snatch, Elder hoisted a staggering 155kg, earning his first gold of the day while etching his name into the record books across four divisions — Oceania Youth, Oceania Junior, Oceania Senior and the Pacific Mini Games.

He returned for the clean and jerk, lifting 175kg to secure his second gold and set a new Pacific Mini Games record in the process.

But the grand finale came in the total, a combined lift of 330kg, which not only sealed his third gold medal but also reset the bar across the board, breaking Oceania Youth, Junior, Senior and Pacific Mini Games records once again.

Elder could not contain his emotions as he marched up the podium to receive his medals.

Meanwhile, Weightlifting continues and will conclude to morrow at the Meyuns Sports complex.

