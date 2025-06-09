Pacific worker’s dream ends in tragedy in Australia

A PALM worker from the Solomon Islands and 34-year-old father of two was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Griffith, in the NSW Riverina, on Monday, April 28, 2025.[Photo Credit: AAP Image/Supplied by Kenneth Kuni]

Argen Kuni left the Solomon Islands in 2021 with a heart full of hope.

Through the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme, he travelled to rural Australia to earn money and build a home for his wife and two sons back home.

Initially promised good conditions and fair pay, Argen instead found himself doing tough, dirty work in a meat processing plant, sharing cramped accommodation with other workers. He told his family he felt misled and worried for his health.

In 2022, he left the PALM scheme and got a new visa. He worked in agriculture and construction, eventually saving enough to complete the family home he had dreamed of.

But just before he could return to his loved ones, tragedy struck. On April 28, 2024, Argen was hit and killed by a car while walking to work at a poultry farm in Griffith, New South Wales. He was just 34.

Police are still investigating the suspected hit-and-run.

“In our last conversation, he said he was proud to have built the house and was excited to come home,” said his brother, Kenneth Kuni. “But he never made it.”

Argen’s death has drawn attention to the risks faced by many Pacific workers under the PALM scheme.

While some individuals have positive experiences, many face unsafe working conditions, low wages, and limited rights, including the inability to easily change employers. Thousands have left the scheme in recent years, often ending up in vulnerable, undocumented situations.

Advocates and legal experts are calling for stronger protections, fairer visa rules, and greater respect for Pacific workers who contribute so much to Australia’s food and care industries.

Kenneth hopes his brother’s story will inspire change. “He made huge sacrifices for his family,” he said. “We must ensure workers like Argen are treated with dignity and fairness.”

This story is based on original reporting by Stephanie Gardiner for AAP, filed from Orange.

