Indonesia resumes search for 30 missing ferry passengers

[Source: Reuters]

Indonesian rescuers are battling strong currents on Friday as they resume the search for 30 people still missing at sea about 35 hours after a ferry sank killing at least six people, officials said.

The ferry named KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya was carrying 65 people, all Indonesians, when it sank about 30 minutes after setting sail from East Java bound for the holiday island of Bali on

Wednesday night, said search and rescue agency official Ribut Eko Suyatno.

Article continues after advertisement

Twenty-nine survivors were rescued on Thursday before the search was called off due to poor visibility.

Dayu Made Silawati, 55, said her husband, Dewa Gede Adyana Putra Usia, was travelling on the ferry to pick up supplies in Bali for his job as a truck driver.

Waiting for news at a rescue centre in Bali, she said the last time she spoke to him was on Wednesday night.

“‘I just got on the ship,'” she recalled him saying. “I said to him, ‘be careful’, dear.”

At 4 a.m. on Thursday, Silawati said she called him again, and again. There was no answer.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.