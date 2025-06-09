Civil service veteran calls for better pay

Nanise Ratumaiyale

Civil Service Day has put a spotlight on the dedication of workers like Nanise Ratumaiyale, who has spent over 30 years serving some of Fiji’s most remote communities.

Now a welfare officer with the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection, Ratumaiyale began her career at the Ministry of Labour in 1993.

Originally from Nukui in Rewa, she has served in the interiors of Namosi and Serua while raising six children.

Article continues after advertisement

She said her journey has been both tough and fulfilling, and the civil service has changed a lot since she joined.

“In past years, as welfare officers, we walked miles. There weren’t enough resources, but we enjoyed our work because it’s a calling, especially in remote areas with limited technology. But that never stopped us.”

Ratumaiyale recalled the days of typewriters and how today’s system spreads duties across ministries, unlike the old Public Service Commission model.

She welcomed the recent three percent salary raise but said civil servants deserve better pay.

“I feel for the civil servants who start early in the morning and finish late at night due to work commitments. It’s time we recognize this effort and ensure a better balance between their mental and physical well-being.”

Ratumaiyale hopes Civil Service Day continues to grow, saying it should honor those who work quietly but carry the true weight of service.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.