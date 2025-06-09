Commission calls on all parties to unite now

FTRC chairperson Dr Marcus Brand. [File Photo]

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission is engaging political parties to build trust and promote national healing.

FTRC chairperson Dr Marcus Brand said the Commission met parties across the political spectrum including government, Opposition and those outside Parliament.

He stresses that truth-seeking and reconciliation must go beyond politics to foster lasting social cohesion.

Dr Brand adds that despite political competition, all parties should share the goal of a peaceful Fiji free from division caused by past grievances.

He notes the Commission’s independence but highlights the need to work with all sectors of society, including political groups.

The Commission has held talks with the National Federation Party, People’s Alliance Party and Unity Fiji, with plans to meet more soon.

Dr Brand encourages all Fijians, civil society, and party leaders to join the truth-telling process through submissions, testimonies, and upcoming community consultations.

He states collective participation is essential for an inclusive, honest, and effective reconciliation process that reflects the experiences and hopes of all citizens.

