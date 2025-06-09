$100K push for long-awaited school hall

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Nadi Muslim College has finally broken ground on its long-awaited multi-purpose hall after more than two decades of planning.

The milestone was marked during the opening of the 2025 Nadi Muslim College Carnival, a three-day fundraiser for the project.

Principal Mohammed Feroz said the hall would serve both students and the wider Nadi community, hosting educational, spiritual, and social events.

“The school hall will not simply be a building of walls and roofs. It will be a place of learning, a space of safety, a stage of creativity, a venue of a player, and a sanctuary of students’ lives. It will host parents’ meetings, prize-giving, indoor sports, prayers if need be, and dramatic performances. It will be a hub of life and learning for students of every level and background.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said over $192,000 has already been raised, with a goal to secure another $100,000 to move the project forward.

“This fundraising drive goes beyond donations. It is a commitment to the future of education. Every dollar raised brings us one step closer to the new school hall and to creating a lasting impact on the students of Nadi Muslim College. “

The college hopes to complete the next phase of construction with continued community support.

