Cricket

West Indies stage stunning fightback to trail Australia by 45 in Grenada

Reuters

July 5, 2025 12:18 pm

Australia's Usman Khawaja in action Action. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

West Indies were bowled out for 253 in their first innings of the second test in Grenada on Friday, trailing Australia by 45 runs at stumps after a dramatic second day that saw early promise turn to utter collapse before a thrilling lower-order fightback.

Australia were 12 for two when play was called off, having lost Sam Konstas for a duck when he was bowled by Jayden Seales, and Usman Khawaja for two runs when Seales trapped him lbw.

What began as a Friday of fluctuating fortunes for the hosts became a tale of extraordinary resilience, with the West Indies tail staging a spirited recovery to keep alive the test match and series.

Article continues after advertisement

The morning session belonged to John Campbell until a moment of madness cost him his wicket on 40.

The West Indies left-hander looked in fine touch, striking five fours and a six, before attempting an ambitious shot off Beau Webster that he could only sky for a simple catch to Mitchell Starc at mid-on.

Kraigg Brathwaite’s milestone 100th Test got off to the worst possible start when he fell for a duck in just the second over after being caught and bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

Keacy Carty also departed cheaply for six, falling to a spectacular catch by Pat Cummins off his own bowling.
The afternoon session began ominously for West Indies when Roston Chase became Hazlewood’s second victim in the first over after lunch, falling lbw for 16 via a successful Australian review.

Brandon King and Shai Hope then steadied the ship with a patient partnership that saw King reach 75 with some authoritative strokeplay.

King’s innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression, while Hope grew in confidence alongside him, striking boundaries with a flourish and looking increasingly comfortable.

The session was not without its lighter moments either, as play was briefly interrupted when a dog wandered on to the field, trotting around casually before Cummins helped to shepherd it back over the boundary rope.

Cummins, as he so often does, produced a moment of magic to break the crucial King-Hope partnership and swing the tide back in Australia’s favour.

The Australian captain cleaned up Hope on 21 with an absolute peach of a delivery, triggering a collapse that saw West Indies slump from a promising position to 174 for seven, after King and Justin Greaves (1) departed soon after.

At that point, the hosts seemed headed for a substantial deficit chasing Australia’s first innings total of 286, but the West Indies tail had other ideas.

Alzarri Joseph was the chief architect of the fightback, smashing 27 from 49 balls, while Shamar Joseph provided equally valuable support with 29, before falling to Starc.

The tail-end resistance proved nothing short of remarkable, with Anderson Phillip contributing a gritty 10 from 40 balls and Seales adding a valuable seven runs as the last-wicket partnership frustrated Australia’s bowlers.

The lower order added 79 crucial runs for the last three wickets to keep alive West Indian hopes.

The final wicket of the hosts’ innings fell when Travis Head took a low catch to dismiss Phillip, with the third umpire ruling the catch clean despite replays suggesting it was touch-and-go.

Nathan Lyon was Australia’s most successful bowler with three wickets for 75 runs from 19 overs. Hazlewood and Cummins claimed two wickets apiece but even they could not prevent their hosts from rallying.

Australia’s failure to deal with the West Indies tail will be a source of frustration for the tourists, but they can take comfort from the fact that their narrow lead could still prove crucial if the pitch deteriorates further.

Australia lead the three test series 1-0 after winning the opener in Bridgetown.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

HIV risk from illegal dental procedures, says Ministry

Fiji Water incentive questioned

PM calls on diaspora to power national growth

Commission calls on all parties to unite now

Fatal crash in Lautoka

Pacific worker’s dream ends in tragedy in Australia

Minister defends budget as critics sound alarm on debt surge

Big push to ditch tourism dependence

Elder crushes 9 records in golden sweep at Pacific Mini Games

Illegal yacht berthing raises border security concerns in Cakaudrove

$100K push for long-awaited school hall

Flying Fijians ready to take on Wallabies

Strong start for Team Fiji athletics

Fiji Kulas banking on home advantage

West Indies stage stunning fightback to trail Australia by 45 in Grenada

Eastern China swelters under early heatwave

Byrne banks on Maqala's versatility

Gold for Rainibogi and Tolu

Alcaraz marches on at Wimbledon after tough test

UFC confirms plans for event at White House in 2026

Civil service veteran calls for better pay

UN expert urges states to cut Israel trade ties over 'apocalyptic' Gaza situation

Rayasi to debut, potential debut for Baselala

Budget overlooks critical AI investment amid global tech surge

Indonesia resumes search for 30 missing ferry passengers

Daugunu on the bench, Gleeson starts against Fiji

Minister blames broken system for election delay

Digital tool to boost voter turnout

Tongan coach disappointed over Bidesi training ground

DNA evidence links trio to brutal murder

Archaeologists in Peru unveil 3,500-year-old city

Cakaudrove youth speak out

Landowners win big as TLTB recovers millions

Maureen Hingert, King and I actress and former Miss Universe contestant, dies at 88

Trump says he expects Hamas decision in 24 hours on 'final' peace proposal

Russia's all-night drone attack on Kyiv injures 23

Indonesia suspends search for 30 missing after ferry sinks near Bali

Dr. Phil's TV network files for bankruptcy

Engineering services consolidated under one roof

Kamikamica welcomes FICAC probe

FEO reviews COI report

We can do it again, says Mata

Sean "Diddy" Combs Juror Slams "Insulting" Public Response to Verdict

Gavoka calls for stronger action on Fiji's rising social issues

Fiji Pine’s new office and clean water project unveiled

Fiji moves to fourth on medal tally

Dentist shortage hits health system

Sorovakarua's journey of grit gets her Fiji Kulas debut

Data leaks and privacy breaches plague ministries

No progress at all, Trump says

No answers from FICAC on Kamikamica’s seized phone

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son RZA Studying French at Age 3

China rejects allegations of geopolitical agenda

Seruiratu calls for stronger support for public workers

Businessman accused of housing fraud

Rabi man charged with murder

Aussie media eyes Lions, not Fiji

Brad Pitt Reveals Why He and Tom Cruise Backed Out of Ford v Ferrari Roles

Netanyahu on first visit to Israeli kibbutz ravaged in Hamas attack

Joy and grief as Portugal remember Jota at Women's Euros

FNU teams up with Pakistan to bring smart farming

'The Thing' star Keith David shares tearful reaction to Hollywood Walk of Fame announcement

Minister pushes game-changing reforms across core sectors

US-backed 60-day Gaza ceasefire envisages gradual return of hostages, official says

Kenneth Colley, Star Wars actor, dies at 87

Trump urges end to Ukraine war in call with Putin

Byrne backs annual Vuvale Bowl showdown

Silktails set for historic clash in New Zealand

Singh feels right at home with Fiji Kulas

Students travel miles as teacher shortage disrupts learning

TVET pathways pilot in 15 schools

Plans to automate civil service functions

Women urged to act as Ovarian Cancer cases surge

TRC faces time crunch

Prosecutor presses on meth secret

Landowners demand change in mahogany industry

Government backs Bua woman

Liverpool's Jota dies in car crash

How to make a (Super)man fly: James Gunn was 'more inspired by Top Gun'

Two children among five injured in Russia's attack on Odesa

Meth replaces weed, youth at risk

Meth suspect claims fear forced escape

Flying Fijians squad gelling fast

Sean "Diddy" Combs Will "Sleep Well" Despite Being Denied Bail After Trial Verdict

ANZ says Budget is pro-growth but flags debt

President backs remote civil servants

Emergency delays in Labasa spark urgent bypass plans

Waqa claims silver after years off the platform

Krishna targets new chapter

US contractors say their colleagues are firing live ammo

13 children among sex crime victims

$200 job turned into drug raid nightmare

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann steps away from HBO series

Dozens missing after ferry sinks off Bali

Blumhouse boss Jason Blum was 'in pain all weekend long' as M3GAN 2.0 bombed

Midfield headache for Byrne

Accused denies knowledge of meth storage site

Fiji’s 3x3 basketball women dig deep in gold medal hunt

Labasa bypass plan hits cash roadblock

Firefighter Tabua returns after two years

Mining scrutiny fails without scientists

Smart traffic plan still stuck in the pipeline

Drug impact risks Fiji’s public service stability

Invitational Tournament starts next week

Development at risk without leadership, Vosarogo warns

Agriculture still king in Fiji’s workforce

Fiji pushes for bigger deal with Australia

Underdogs and heat dominate debate as Club World Cup enters final stages

US judge blocks Trump asylum ban

Brad Pitt says his generation of actors was 'a little more uptight'

Iranian nuclear program degraded by up to two years

'Diddy' to remain jailed ahead of sentencing

How Cars and playing Gran Turismo inspired this generation of F1 drivers

First Cath Lab opens in the West

Police raid village home, seize illegal alcohol stash

Greek firefighters battle wildfire on island of Crete

Heatwave across Europe leaves 8 dead

Accused calls co-accused a conman

15 Jurassic World Rebirth callbacks to Jurassic Park

Man admits murdering four students in deal to avoid death penalty

PM slams superpower rivalry in the Pacific

Cancer care running on empty

Sean 'Diddy' Combs cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering

Hamas studies Gaza ceasefire proposal labelled 'final' by Trump

Nurses brew up bold health study

Mudunasoko ,Yalimaiwai strikes gold again

Muntz reflects on life-changing Fiji Rugby opportunity

Education Act overhaul nears finish line

Three incoming Vanuatu players for Lautoka

Financial backing can lift other sports:Mallam

Village swamped by Suva’s rubbish

Jail term for rapist

Youth unemployment soars

Prasad orders budget rollout now

Dalai Lama's Trust will lead search for his successor

Modern Family's Julie Bowen Shares Heart Condition Diagnosis

Fiji steps up to fill ADF soldier shortage

Belief in herbs still costing lives in Fiji

Trump threatens Japan with tariff up to 35%

Rayasi looks to honor family legacy

Court seizes $40K and cars in drug case

FBC’s digital and sports breakthroughs win big

Davis banks on team experience

State firms put on notice

Boxing promotion on pay per view

Fiji joins global frontline in cybercrime war

Ann-Margret Makes Rare Public Appearance at 84

Quad ministers condemn April attack in Indian Kashmir

Driver denies knowing about meth shipment

US halts some missile shipments to Ukraine

Sean "Diddy" Combs: Jury Reaches Verdict on 4 Out of 5 Charges, Split on Racketeering

US, Indo-Pacific partners announce minerals initiative

Ironheart creator to finally debut major MCU villain in finale twist

Baselala embraces test-level challenge

Modern living is slowly killing us, doctor warns

K-pop supergroup BTS promises a new album and a world tour next year

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal'

Ministry moves to stop deadly crop disease

Shipping boss calls for urgent fix to Fiji’s broken island links

No pressure, says Waranivalu

Conflict sends oil prices soaring, Fiji feels the pinch

Crucial build up for Kulas

Initiative to shape Pacific food tourism routes

Ba signs Chilean duo

John Cena and Idris Elba team up for buddy movie 'Heads of State'

Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz

Trump says Israel has agreed to conditions to finalize 60-day Gaza ceasefire

International charities and NGOs call for end.

Spider-Man: No Way Home changed pivotal Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire scene

Fijians splash cash while investors sit out

Drua hookers Dolokoto and Togiatama recommits

PM’s Canberra mission gains traction

Tourism boom stalls

Trump to discuss Gaza, Iran with Netanyahu

Fijiana 7s rep to create boxing history

Youth and experience blend for Fiji women volleyball

Wye's white jersey dream come true

Eyes of Wakanda sneak peek

Trump escalates feud with Musk

Two gold and records for Team Fiji swimming

Outdated HIV data risks public safety

Kids diagnosed with drug-linked mental illness

Commission ready to rewrite the rules

Government demands smarter spending

Police training targets hate speech and abuse

Principals receive government backing

Fiji takes a stand against food crisis

Surveyors Board gets fresh leadership boost

Hundreds of kids to be tested for disease after childcare rape charge

Waqa stood down

Meth accused claims kidnapping, death threats

Leung defends role in Malimali appointment

Bilateral frictions overshadow Rubio's meeting with Indo-Pacific partners

PM orders release of COI report

DPM sends strong message to parents

Big changes coming to classrooms

Fiji taps world powers for help

Taiwan to simulate Chinese invasion in major drill

Leung slams COI findings

Va’a wins another medal for Team Fiji