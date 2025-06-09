Fiji Kulas banking on home advantage

[Photo Credit: OFC/ Facebook]

Fiji Kulas head coach Angeline Chua firmly believes that playing on home soil provides her team with a unique advantage, one they are fully determined to maximize in today’s OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

Chua spoke about Fiji’s love for sports and hosting, stressing how important it is for the players to have their families and fans in the stands, giving their full support.

The coach also reflected on the invaluable experience gained from Fiji’s recent international friendlies against Papua New Guinea.

She says that these matches were pivotal for the team’s development, especially given the challenges Oceania teams face in securing regular fixtures during FIFA windows, unlike other regions with closer geographical proximity between nations.

Chua adds that such international exposure is vital for any team aspiring to perform on a larger global stage.

The positive results from their trip to PNG instilled confidence and provided a clear assessment of their standing heading into this crucial tournament.

Meanwhile, Solomon Islands coach Moses Toata is overseeing a squad that includes several players from Henderson Eels, a team that impressively reached the semi-finals of the OFC Women’s Champions League in Tahiti in May.

Toata says his team is excited to be in Fiji and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to test themselves against the region’s best.

He adds that preparations have progressed well, but underlined the necessity for his players to maintain sharp focus, particularly for their opening match against the host nation, Fiji.

Fiji takes on Solomon Islands at 7pm tonight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

