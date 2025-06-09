Big push to ditch tourism dependence

The government is moving to reduce Fiji’s heavy reliance on tourism by pushing investment into renewable energy and new industries.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad said the focus was on building a stronger, more resilient economy.

He states Fiji’s natural assets, sunlight, wind, and hydropower, put the country in a strong position to lead in clean energy.

Article continues after advertisement

“That is not only good from the point of view of climate mitigation, but also it makes economic sense for us to promote a lot of investment in the renewable energy sector, whether it’s solar, whether it’s other forms of renewable sources of energy. And that itself will help grow the economy, but also create further economic activities and potential for investment.”

To support this, Prof Prasad said the budget included tax breaks for companies investing in solar projects, grants for research, and faster approval processes.

He said the goal was to grow green industries that would create jobs and cut reliance on imported fuel.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.