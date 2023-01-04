WAF welcomes Tuisawau

[Source: WAF/ Facebook]

Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau has acknowledged Water Authority of Fiji staff for their support.

Upon receiving a traditional welcome at the WAF National Office in Nasinu, the newly appointed Minister was provided an overview of the current work and plans of the organization.

Tuisawau thanked WAF Chief Executive, Dr. Amit Chanan, the management team, and the Board for their time in updating him on the challenges and plans for WAF.

Tuisawau reassured Dr. Chanan, the Board, management, and staff that as their Minister, he will work closely with them as a facilitator.



Dr. Chanan says the Authority stands ready to work with Tuisawau and share his vision to improve water services for all Fijians.



The Chief Executive says shares the Minister’s passion for advancing Fiji’s water supply and sanitation services to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals targets.