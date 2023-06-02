WAF lifts water restrictions

[File Photo]

The water restrictions imposed on members of the public living in the Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor have now been lifted.

The Water Authority of Fiji imposed these restrictions on April 9th of this year.

CEO Doctor Amit Chanan says this is because the extreme dry weather conditions are no longer affecting the authority’s raw water sources.

Dr. Chanan thanked Suva residents for responding to the prohibition notice, which helped reduce the total demand for water at a time when WAF was not able to sustain its normal supply capacity.

He adds that there is steady rain and a healthy raw water level at their sources.

Customers are now able to use water for car washing, watering of plants and gardens, irrigation of new turf, topping up swimming pools, and washing of hard surfaces, like driveways and footpaths.