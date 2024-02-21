Vuidreketi is Fiji’s Ambassador to the USA

Ilisoni Vuidreketi [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Ilisoni Vuidreketi is Fiji’s Ambassador designate to the United States of America.

He was sworn in by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House this morning.

A government statement says Vuidreketi has over 20 years’ senior management experience at national and regional levels in the areas of trade, tourism, finance, investment, and small and medium enterprise development.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

It adds that Vuidreketi was the CEO of the South Pacific Tourism Organization from 2010 to 2016, and he led the planning, implementation, and monitoring of sustainable tourism development and marketing programs for the 16 member Pacific Island Countries’, as approved by the Board of Directors and Council of Tourism Ministers of member countries.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He also served as an adviser to rural village projects, youth, women, school committees, NGOs, and other community groups.

These include providing technical advice and support in writing constitutions, strategic plans, business plans, and proposals to donor agencies and governments