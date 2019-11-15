Vuibureta, appointed as Fiji Airways' Chief Financial Officer

Fiji Airways has announced the appointment of Naomi Vuibureta as Chief Financial Officer.

Vuibureta is the first Fijian woman to be appointed to the CFO role at the airline, marking a major departure from previous appointments, all of whom were male expatriates.

Vuibureta will be responsible for overseeing all financial and accounting activities for the airline, as the national carrier focuses on its conservative growth plans this year in light of business challenges due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

Vuibureta joined the Fiji Airways Group in January 2012 as Senior Manager Financial Planning & Analysis, quickly rising through the ranks, holding positions as General Manager Financial

Planning, Analysis & Business Support as well as her most recent appointment as Group Financial Controller.

She has over 15 years of accounting and management experience, commencing as an auditor with KPMG Suva, moving onto Financial Controller positions in Fiji Broadcasting Corporation Limited, Digicel (Fiji) Ltd and Digicel (Vanuatu) Ltd.

Congratulating Vuibureta on being the first Fijian as well as the first woman appointed to the CFO role, Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen said, “Naomi’s progress with Fiji Airways has been nothing short of spectacular, from a senior manager in their Finance Department to the Group’s Chief Financial Officer in just eight years.”

Naomi has overseen major transformations at the airline from the acquisition and introduction of our A350s to the completion of our world-class Fiji Airways Aviation Academy with two Full Flight Simulators.

Viljoen adds that the business environment is extremely challenging, given the impact of COVID 19 as well as softer demand in key markets like Australia.

“Controlling costs and ensuring efficiency across the business is vital right now. Naomi is a proven leader who will help us do exactly that. She has demonstrated her aptitude and talent for this position. We are delighted with her appointment, as it also shows our commitment to progressing Fijian professionals in aviation and having more women in senior leadership positions”.