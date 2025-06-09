Voter awareness gaps highlighted

[File Photo]

Confusion over polling stations and low voter turnout have prompted renewed discussions on whether Fiji should hold its national election over several days instead of one.

Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights Chair, Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, raised the concern while reviewing the 2022 General Election Joint Report.

He said many voters were turned away after going to the wrong polling stations, often because of registration errors.

The Chair believes that extending the voting period could ensure more people are able to cast their ballots.

“It’s a civic duty of the person. Most of the time in previous elections, people went to the wrong stations because of what was written on their ID, which is not their fault. It was the registration of the Fiji election officials’ fault.”

Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, agreed that confusion over polling locations has been an issue, but maintained that the one-day voting system remains effective

“One thing that we did lack in was having that collaboration with the stakeholders to get them to understand where they need to be, when they should come in to vote. So if we are able to fix that, then that is something that we can work towards, which we are working towards for the upcoming general election.”

Mataiciwa says one of the main gaps during the 2022 polls was the lack of coordination with stakeholders to help voters understand where and when they needed to vote.

“For instance, for the pre-poll, we had schedules for them to, this is two weeks before election date, for them to be casting their ballots. But when our team came in, they were not there. They were out fishing. They were out in the farm because they basically were just not aware.”

While discussions continue on extending the voting period, election officials say the focus now is on stronger voter education, closer engagement with communities, and encouraging young voters through schools and universities.

