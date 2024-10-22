Vosarogo meets Zhaojin Mining Company reps

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo (left), Weng Zhanbin [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo had a meeting yesterday with the Chair of Zhaojin Mining Company, Weng Zhanbin focused on the potential and future of the Vatukoula Mine.

They reviewed mineral exploration operations and the Vatukoula Mines’ potential in light of modern mining practices and Zhaojin Company’s commitment to prioritize sustainable development and community well-being.

The Minister shared the importance of Fiji’s investment relations with China and expressed optimism about the future, envisioning a partnership that would contribute positively to the local economy.

Zhanbin, on the other hand, discussed the importance of local engagement and capacity-building, ensuring that the benefits of exploration and mining extend to surrounding communities.

He also expressed the need for training programs that equip local workers with the skills required in the modern mining industry, creating job opportunities and fostering economic growth.