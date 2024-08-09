Villagers lead the way in marine conservation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Participants of the Indo-Pacific Environmental Security Forum took a trip to the villages of Naidiri and Malomalo to learn firsthand about marine conservation efforts.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment Dr. Sivendra Michael, says that this fieldwork helps participants better understand the Pacific’s environmental challenges.

IPESF focuses on various environmental security issues, including wildlife crimes, invasive species, and how climate change affects food security.

The community of Naidiri noticed declining fish stocks in 2022 and approached the government with a proposal to establish a marine biodiversity park.

With government support, the villagers self-implemented the park, which not only restored their marine reserves but also became a source of income.

This initiative stands as an example for IPESF participants to bring back to their own countries.