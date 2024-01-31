Villagers in Lekutu receive farming tools

[Source: Live and Learn Fiji/ Facebook]

Eighty-three households in the villages of Kavula and Banikea in the district of Lekutu, Bua received farming tool kits from Live & Learn Fiji.

This is part of an initiative to enforce food security by empowering farmers at the household level.

The farming tools have been given under Live & Learn’s Climate Resilient Islands Programme in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Senior Agriculture Officer for the Bua province Anare Leweniqila challenged the farmers in the individual villages to take this opportunity to plant more crops for commercial purposes in addition to subsistence farming.

Kavula Farmer’s Group leader, Maikeli Sogari, says they aim to strengthen the indigenous practice of solesolevaki in order to plant more in a smarter way.



Climate Resilient Islands is a New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade initiative, implemented by Live & Learn Environmental Education, with funding provided by the Kiwi Government.