Vasu calls for formal installation of more Lomaiviti chiefs

Lomaiviti Provincial Meeting

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, highlights the need for more traditional chiefs in Lomaiviti to be traditionally installed.

While opening the Lomaiviti Provincial Meeting, the Minister says that less than 50 percent of Lomaiviti chiefs are formally installed.

Vasu stresses the importance of having firm traditional leadership in terms of stabilizing the people and accessing developments.

The Minister highlights the success of the traditional installation of the Turaga na Tui Levuka and urges other traditional leaders in the Lomaiviti province to follow suit.