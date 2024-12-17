Vaccine hesitancy worsened by misinformation

Fiji continues to struggle with vaccine hesitancy, which has been made worse by misinformation and disinformation, particularly regarding COVID-19 and the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

UNICEF Pacific’s Chief of Health and Nutrition, Yuki Suehiro, also highlighted several bottlenecks that hinder progress in vaccination efforts, including logistical challenges such as transportation.

However, she also pointed out signs of progress and renewed commitment to tackling these issues with significant momentum building around health initiatives in Fiji.

“ECD policy launched just last Friday commits us to investing more in early years, including routine child immunization. The Healthy School Policy approved earlier this year outlines the plans to strengthen the school health program, including vaccination.”

Suehiro says the Health Sector Review Report has called for a transformative shift in Fiji’s healthcare approach, moving away from hospital-based, curative care toward a system prioritizing preventive care.

Health Ministry permanent Secretary for Health, Dr Jemesa Tudravu, notes that vaccine hesitancy has affected vaccine confidence for some parents.

“We need to address this quickly with evidence-based solutions. As we explore the findings of today, let’s remember that advancing vaccination rates is a shared responsibility.”

Dr Tudravu believes that addressing vaccine hesitancy will require targeted initiatives to combat misinformation and build public trust, which will strengthen community outreach, enhance health education, and ensure equitable access to vaccines.