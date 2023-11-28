USP and Ministry upholding turtle conservation

[Source: Supplied]

The University of the South Pacific is working together with Ministry of Fisheries in highlighting the need to conserve sea turtles.

Principal Research Officer, Saras Wati Sharma says the conservation and protection of sea turtles is a matter of great importance locally and regionally.

Sharma adds the responsibility to ensure their survival rests on our shoulders as Pacific Islanders.

She adds the Ministry has engaged in several initiatives, a key one being involved in the formalization of the establishment of the Fiji Marine Turtle Steering Committee.

A recent workshop aimed to create more awareness of the need to protect sea turtles, explore their significance in the fabric of Pacific Cultures, and identify practices that would strike a balance between meeting cultural needs and ensuring a thriving turtle population.

The workshop was convened by Ika Bula Consultants in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)/Species Survival Commission (SSC) Marine Turtle Specialist Group – Oceania, Ministry of Fisheries and hosted by USP.