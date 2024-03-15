Usamate slams government for ignoring President's speech

Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate [ Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji /Facebook]

Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate claims that the government disrespected President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere by not fulfilling an announcement he made in his speech last year.

While speaking in Parliament, Usamate highlighted the President had stated that the Cooperatives Act would be reviewed and improved; however, to date, that has not been done.

He asserts that Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica ignored the President’s speech for the last 15 months.

Usamate claims that the government drafted the President’s speech last year and completely ignored it.

“That is the height of disrespect. It is utterly shameful. You took his words and threw them away in the gutter. You did that to our head of state.”

Usamate then called on the Prime Minister to ensure the speech by the President this term is treated with the utmost respect.

The Opposition MP suggested to the government that it eliminate favoritism and treat everyone equally.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica condemned the Opposition MP’s suggestions.

Meanwhile, Usamate says that to achieve what has been highlighted by the President in his speech, it is vital to look after the young iTaukei landowners.