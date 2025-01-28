Usamate calls for government accountability

Opposition MP Jone Usamate

Opposition MP Jone Usamate claims Fiji most likely has the highest number of ministers per capita in the world.

In a statement, he says the coalition government promised efficiency and effectiveness, but the country is witnessing the exact opposite.

Usamate claims this is what happens when the government compromises the integrity of the Civil Service by appointing its cronies and failed candidates as Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries.

Article continues after advertisement

Usamate says Fiji has 35 ministers, with one serving every 26,753 citizens and each earning an average salary of $200,000.

This, he says, translates to a significant cost per capita, exceeding that of countries like Japan by a substantial margin, indicating potential inefficiencies in ministerial expenditure.

However, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka clarifies these ministers are needed.

“It is something we have to pay for. It is part of our journey and we have to find the money for it.”

Usamate questioned if the ballooned numbers are justified?

“The coalition government continues to argue that more ministers will help it govern effectively. Absolute hogwash. It reflects that this Government has too many Ministers who cannot deliver, and a Prime Minister who does not have the gumption to get rid of them.”

Rabuka in response says actions will be taken when necessary.

“I have not removed them, doesn’t mean they will not be removed.”

Usamate went on to support his argument by providing comparative salaries and population ratios as follows:

– Japan: 20 ministers, FJD $204,864 salary, 1 minister per 6.225 million people, FJD $0.03 cost per capita.

– Australia: 41 ministers, FJD $527,142 salary, 1 minister per 649,746 people, FJD $0.81 cost per capita.

– New Zealand: 28 ministers, FJD $367,558 salary, 1 minister per 186,536 people, FJD $1.97 cost per capita.

– Fiji: 35 ministers, FJD $200,000 salary, 1 minister per 26,753 people, FJD $7.48 cost per capita.

He called on the coalition government to start putting the needs and interests of the Fijian people above political appointments.

Usamate says if the Prime Minister feels that Cabinet Ministers are not delivering, then he should get rid of them.

He claims Fiji is the joke of the Pacific in terms of the ratio of Cabinet Ministers to population and the cost of Cabinet Ministers to the country.