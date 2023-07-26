US Secretary of State reaffirms commitment

[Source: U.S. Department of State/ Facebook]

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has restated America’s unwavering commitment to collaborate with Pacific Island countries.

Blinken emphasized that President Joe Biden has consistently advocated for a strong US presence in the Indo-Pacific region, long before assuming office, recognizing its significance in shaping the future.

During a joint press conference with Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni, a journalist highlighted the increased US involvement in the Pacific and questioned the timing, suggesting it might be part of a US agenda.

In response, Blinken clarified that the US’s presence and engagement in the Pacific are rooted in a shared history and a vision for a collective future.

He stressed that the US aims to build lasting partnerships with countries throughout the region, driven solely by their mutual interests.

As China’s influence in the Pacific grows, the US has been stepping up its diplomatic efforts in the area.

However, Blinken emphasized that the focus is not to counter any other country but to be the best and most reliable partner, responding to the needs and challenges faced by the people of the Pacific islands.

To achieve this goal, Blinken states that the US has been dedicating substantial time and resources to increase its diplomatic presence in the region, allowing them to better understand and address the concerns of the Pacific countries.

Blinken adds that the US is actively working towards answering the call for partnerships coming from the region and aims to foster stronger relationships with Pacific nations based on mutual respect and cooperation.