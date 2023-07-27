US pledges commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific

[Source: U.S. Department of State/ Facebook

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has once again reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region as an open, free, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient area.

Blinken states that when the US speaks of a free and open Indo-Pacific, it signifies a region where countries have the freedom to determine their own path and forge partnerships without interference.

He stressed the importance of addressing challenges transparently, reaching consensus on rules fairly, and ensuring the lawful movement of goods, ideas, and people.

Article continues after advertisement

Blinken highlighted President Joe Biden’s dedication to fostering closer cooperation with the region, focusing on matters that hold significance to the people involved, all underpinned by mutual respect and trust.

To effectively comprehend the needs of its Pacific partners and execute collaborative efforts, Blinken says that the US is enhancing its diplomatic capacity in the region.

During his forthcoming discussions with counterparts in Australia and New Zealand, Blinken plans to advance work on critical issues such as maritime security and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Recognizing the disastrous impact of such practices on livelihoods and ecosystems, the US is resolute in joining forces with its partners in the Blue Pacific to intensify efforts in this area.