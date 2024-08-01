US backs women again

The U.S. Embassy, in collaboration with the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council and the Makoi Women’s Vocational Center, has launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program in Fiji for the fifth consecutive year.

With a grant of $90,000 awarded to WEBC, AWE Fiji 2024 will support women business owners across Fiji’s Central, Northern, and Western Divisions.

U.S. Ambassador Marie Damour emphasized the U.S.’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and prosperous Pacific, aligning with the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent’s focus on economic development.

“We established the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs with a goal to empower women with the knowledge, the networks, and the access that they need to launch or to scale successful businesses.”

The AWE program equips women with the knowledge, networks, and resources necessary to launch and scale successful businesses.

AWE Fiji 2024 will combine the online training platform “DreamBuilder” with in-person mentoring and facilitation, guided by seven trained facilitators from WEBC and Makoi.

Since its inception in Fiji in 2020, AWE has graduated 457 women entrepreneurs, with over 90 percent of alumnae reporting increased confidence and strategic business skills.

The program continues to have a lasting impact, helping women entrepreneurs succeed and build a strong network of business leaders in Fiji.

