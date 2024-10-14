Urban housing crisis grows

Nearly 25 percent of the urban population lives in over 250 informal settlements across the country, largely due to a lack of access to affordable housing.

The National Development Plan report shows that middle-income households are moving to informal settlements near Suva, alongside low-middle-income households, due to limited zoned land and high construction costs.

To address this issue, the government is currently evaluating a new grant subsidy aimed at assisting individuals seeking to purchase essential, life-sustaining homes.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa states that they are reassessing housing policies, highlighting the urgent need for reform.

“Because some of the things that we’re doing right now, based on some of the data that we have, even the current subsidy, the first home, the first home owners, those are earning below $30,000. We gave them $30,000. So the issue is what about those earning below $50,000? Those that are earning below $80,000, $60,000, I don’t know. There’s a need to review them.”

He adds the government is actively working to secure better housing solutions for Fijians.