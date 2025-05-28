Unused grants queried

Tourism Fiji has been questioned over holding significant cash surpluses and unspent government grants in previous years.

At the end of the 2018–2019 financial year, statements show the agency held over $12 million in cash.

While reviewing the Audit Report, Standing Committee on Public Accounts Chair Esrom Immanuel raised concerns about whether this pointed to ineffective planning or over-budgeting.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill explained the situation was largely due to campaign timing.

“We had a lot of timing issues where we had campaigns that would go over the end of a financial year, especially around peak periods like July to September.”

Hill says that since 2019, the organization has aligned its planning to ensure funding is spent by the end of the fiscal year.

In the current financial year, Tourism Fiji was allocated $35 million for marketing.

