Zero tolerance for unsafe buses

[Source: Land Transport Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

The Land Transport Authority is cracking down on unsafe buses across Fiji, targeting vehicles that fail safety standards.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa said that from January to October, LTA carried out more than 1,200 inspections and issued over 500 defect orders.

Of these, nearly 400 buses have been repaired and cleared to return to service.

He adds the Authority is working with the Fiji Police Force on roadside checks to inspect buses on the spot.

Rokosawa states over 2,000 speeding fines have been issued to bus drivers, along with 25 tickets for careless driving.

He also urged bus operators to maintain their fleets and follow safety standards, emphasizing that unsafe buses will not be allowed on Fiji’s roads.

The LTA warns that strict enforcement will continue to protect passengers and ensure safer public transport across the country.

