UniFiji overwhelmed with turnout on Open Day

[Source: Supplied]

The University of Fiji was overwhelmed with the turnout from a multitude of students across various schools around Viti Levu at their Open Day Festival.

It organized informative presentations on the programs offered under its various schools; including its Umanand Prasad School of Medicine & Health Sciences, Justice Devendra Pathik School of Law, School of Science and Technology, School of Humanities and Arts, School of Business and Economics and the Centre for iTaukei Studies.

Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem says the university offers a unique experience for students as it emphasizes holistic education which prioritizes emotional intelligence and human values with excellent formal qualifications.

Shameem says the university has attracted a significant number of students as it is also accredited internationally with the Quality Assurance Agency of the United Kingdom’s Badge.

The Open Day also featured a variety of products and services under stalls, as well as music that showcased the talents of students promoted by the University of Fiji.